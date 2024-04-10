Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 63,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 290,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $634.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,538,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

