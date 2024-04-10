EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 71.3% in March

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the March 15th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSVO. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BSVO traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

