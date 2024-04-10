Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DY

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

DY opened at $141.81 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $78.42 and a 52-week high of $146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.10.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

(Get Free Report

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.