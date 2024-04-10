Dutch Bros’ (BROS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

BROS has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1,086.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,685,844.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $231,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,610.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.