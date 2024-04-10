DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTF traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,987. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

