DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (DTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 6,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

