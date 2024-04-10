DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $414.60

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 414.60 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 410.41 ($5.19), with a volume of 9247401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.19).
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 385 ($4.87) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.
