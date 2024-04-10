Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$18.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$8.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Andrew Molson bought 80,400 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$95,676.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.21 per share, with a total value of C$215,631.57. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $472,838. 74.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
