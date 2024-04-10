Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 327.5% from the March 15th total of 371,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Draganfly Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Draganfly stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 400,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Institutional Trading of Draganfly

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,048 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Draganfly by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth about $1,990,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Draganfly in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering, training, consulting, spraying, flight, and geographic information systems data services.

