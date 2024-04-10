Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Trading Down 6.7%

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.21 and last traded at $13.29. 208,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,900,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 7.5 %

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is -292.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 133,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 105,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

