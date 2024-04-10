Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Trading 0.8% Higher

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.12 and last traded at $48.98. 721,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,563,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on D. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on D

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.