Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,297 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $48.91. The stock had a trading volume of 980,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,459. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.88. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

