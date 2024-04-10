Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $135.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.22.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.13. The stock had a trading volume of 559,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,884. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $131.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,046,000 after acquiring an additional 475,579 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after purchasing an additional 238,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 217,475 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

