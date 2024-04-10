Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $8.95

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $9.27. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 6,728,959 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 25.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

