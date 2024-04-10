Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down to $40.34

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.34, but opened at $37.31. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 9,242,703 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

