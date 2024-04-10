Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,945 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,966.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of FAS stock opened at $102.49 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.55.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

