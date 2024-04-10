Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 298,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 286,583 shares.The stock last traded at $61.23 and had previously closed at $60.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,700,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,982,000 after acquiring an additional 910,252 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,013,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,536,000 after acquiring an additional 400,077 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after acquiring an additional 331,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,325,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,629,000 after acquiring an additional 68,952 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

