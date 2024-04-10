Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.45.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.57 and a 200-day moving average of $164.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $208.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,096. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

