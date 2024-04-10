Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $57.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $54.27 and last traded at $54.25. Approximately 1,570,844 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,015,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.14.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DVN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 112,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 54,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.