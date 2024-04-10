Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $54.14 on Wednesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

