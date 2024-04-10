Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8054 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.72.
Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51.
About Deutsche Telekom
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Telekom
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.