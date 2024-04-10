Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $65.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Raymond James lifted their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Etsy stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,914. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.01. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $105.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.40 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,968 shares of company stock worth $4,836,827. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

