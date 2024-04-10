Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 2%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) shares were up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 5,650,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 14,284,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.68.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Denison Mines had a net margin of 1,069.10% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,008,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,228,000 after buying an additional 3,342,434 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,076,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,126,000 after buying an additional 2,053,646 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after buying an additional 8,592,121 shares in the last quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% in the second quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after buying an additional 2,811,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

