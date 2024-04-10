Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$15.3-15.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.41 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-7.00 EPS.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after purchasing an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,144,000 after buying an additional 351,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,995,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,726,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

