Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.4 billion-$16.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 133,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 289,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.