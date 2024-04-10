Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Trading Down 0.2%

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $409.87 and last traded at $411.56. Approximately 330,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,485,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $412.54.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $383.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

