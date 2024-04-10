Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XEL

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

