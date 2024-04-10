Dearborn Partners LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 7,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,277 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 176,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $170.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market cap of $276.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

