Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 96 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $248.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.52. The company has a market cap of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

