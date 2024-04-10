Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE BTI opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

