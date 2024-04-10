Dearborn Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,434,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,101,000 after acquiring an additional 333,716 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Pfizer by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 104,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 116,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $151.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.