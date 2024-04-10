Dearborn Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $90.37. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

