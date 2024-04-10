Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. The company has a market cap of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

