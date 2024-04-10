Dearborn Partners LLC Has $526,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

