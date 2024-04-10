Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancaster Colony

In other news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $232,540.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $202.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.35. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $220.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.76.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $485.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.00 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.92%. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

