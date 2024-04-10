Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $477.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $381.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

