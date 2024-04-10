DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a growth of 541.6% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 504,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of DatChat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in DatChat during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DatChat by 468.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 24,807 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DatChat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DatChat in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DatChat by 96.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

DatChat Stock Up 0.8 %

DATS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.23. 20,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,762. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.41. DatChat has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

