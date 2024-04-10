Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Short Interest Update

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 736.0% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 801,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DKILY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 558,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.06). Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

