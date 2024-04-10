D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

QBTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Shares of NYSE:QBTS opened at $1.86 on Monday. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QBTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 270,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 162,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D-Wave Quantum by 526.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Company Profile

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

