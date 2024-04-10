CuriosityStream Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:CURI)

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

CuriosityStream Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:CURI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.62. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CuriosityStream news, major shareholder Hendricks Factual Media Llc sold 99,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $100,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,256,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,469,355.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 363,614 shares of company stock valued at $371,230 over the last 90 days. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CuriosityStream

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 172,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 226.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 403,330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $556,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 43.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, content licensing, brand sponsorship and advertising, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

