CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $82,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 508.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSW Industrials Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CSWI traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.07. 45,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,434. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.06 and a 52-week high of $243.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.80 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,502,309.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 7,826 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.90, for a total value of $1,807,023.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,685,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,826 shares of company stock worth $2,269,443 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSW Industrials

(Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.