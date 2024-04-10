CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management decreased its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. CSG Systems International accounts for about 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CSGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. 40,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,030. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $273.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

CSG Systems International Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.