CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Up 0.9%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $315.08 and last traded at $313.52. 802,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,738,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 870.91, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.52, for a total value of $592,094.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $4,752,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 839,234 shares in the company, valued at $265,886,115.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 301,667 shares of company stock valued at $94,227,350. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

