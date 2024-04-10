CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $309.50 and last traded at $313.83. 505,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,795,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.50.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 863.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,667 shares of company stock worth $94,227,350 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

