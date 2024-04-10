Cronos Market Cap Reaches $3.80 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and $25.73 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00068512 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

