Critical Survey: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) versus Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 27.15% 14.85% 1.04% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 9.71% 7.27% 0.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $31.97 billion 2.13 $8.68 billion $1.39 8.20 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group $3,984.17 billion 0.02 $6.83 billion $0.88 13.22

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance. It provides insurance and asset management business, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, and brokerage. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

