Critical Analysis: Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Drone Delivery Canada and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drone Delivery Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 1 0 1 0 2.00

3D Systems has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.70%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Drone Delivery Canada.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -75.90% -9.34% -4.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drone Delivery Canada and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drone Delivery Canada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems $488.07 million 1.13 -$370.43 million ($2.84) -1.46

Drone Delivery Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Summary

3D Systems beats Drone Delivery Canada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution. It serves governments; commercial and industrial applications, such as emergency services, medical, last-mile delivery, mining, oil and gas, agriculture, parcel delivery, postal mail, and military/security; and indigenous and non-indigenous remote communities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

