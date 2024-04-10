Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.17.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 40,951 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,694,346.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,841 shares of company stock worth $7,981,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

