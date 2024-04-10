Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director Gail Hannon Sells 5,248 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) Director Gail Hannon sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$24,802.05.

Gail Hannon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Gail Hannon sold 7,019 shares of Crew Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$31,136.28.

Crew Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

TSE CR traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.93. 261,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of C$770.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.89. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Crew Energy had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of C$90.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.5334064 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.25 price target on Crew Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.69.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

