Craig Hallum Raises AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target to $20.00

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AEYE stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AudioEye by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

